Obasanjo blasts Ibos, says they are suffering from spirit of individualism

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged people of the South East zone to shy away from the spirit of individualism.

Dogara denies any relationship with Ibori

24 December 2016, 18:41

Abuja - Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara says he has no relationship with jailed former governor of Delta State, James Ibori

In a statement signed by his special assistant, Turaki Adamu Hassan, Dogara said he was not helped by Ibori in anyway to become Speaker.

Read full statement below:

“Our attention has been drawn to statement credited to Senator Peter Nwabaoshi who was quoted as saying that former Delta state governor James Ibori supported the emergence of Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara as speaker of the House of Representatives.

“We have watched the video clip and noticed that there is no where the distinguish senator mentioned Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara by name.

“However, reports published in both online and print media insinuated that senator Peter Nwabaoshi referred to Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.”

The statement added that “Dogara does not have a relationship,  political or otherwise with former Governor James Ibori of Delta state to warrant the insinuations in the statement credited to Senator Nwaboshi, and had never had one.”   

- News 24

Tags yakubu dogara james ibori abuja politics
