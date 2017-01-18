Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM removes all payment requests from its system

MMM Nigeria has removed all requests for payment on its system.

Don’t try me with Fani-Kayode, ex-minister begs court

18 January 2017, 12:05

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - A former Minister of State for Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman, has asked Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos to allow her to be tried separately from a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, Punch reports.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission charged Usman and Fani-Kayode with an alleged fraud of N4.9bn.

The other defendants in the charge are one Danjuma Yusuf and a company, Joint Trust Dimensions Nigeria Limited.

The defendants were arraigned before Justice Hassan on 17 counts on June 29, 2016.

Trial in the case had commenced on October 21, 2016, with the EFCC calling its first witness, Idowu Olusegun, a media consultant.

At the resumed proceedings in the case on Tuesday, Usman’s lawyer, Jelili Owonikoko (SAN), pointed Justice Hassan’s attention to two pending applications filed by his client.

One of the applications, Owonikoko said, was praying the court to allow Usman to be tried separately from Fani-Kayode and for her trial to be transferred from Lagos to Abuja for convenience.

Owonikoko said his client was apprehensive that she might not get justice if she was jointly tried with Fani-Kayode.

He said it was inconvenient for his client, who lives in Abuja, to be travelling to Lagos to stand trial according to News24.

He said it became even more difficult for the former minister because all her bank accounts had been frozen, adding that for each court appearance, she would fly to Lagos a day before, lodge in a hotel and return to Abuja the day after the court trial.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria told the court that Usman, in the second application, prayed for the release of her passport to enable her to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers (SAN), also filed an application, urging Justice Hassan to excuse himself from the case because the judge was once a prosecutor with the EFCC.

Justice Hassan adjourned till Wednesday (today) to hear the applications.

- News 24

Tags femi fani-kayode nenadi usman nigeria
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Army places N500 000 bounty on suicide bombers

18 January 2017, 12:05
(iStock)

(iStock)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.