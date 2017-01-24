Hello 

APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

Don't use our platforms to promote MMM, Adeboye warns pastors, members

24 January 2017, 11:33

Lagos - The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has warned that it will henceforth take disciplinary action against church members who use the platform of the church to promote Ponzi schemes.

The warning was issued by the church in a memo addressed to pastors in charge of regions and provinces, by the general secretary of the church, Pastor Johnson Odesola, on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, Tribune reports.

The Church noted that the doctrine of the mission does not support get rich quick schemes.

It stated in the memo that some pastors and staff of the mission are getting themselves involved in all manner of money making schemes, to the extent of using the platform of the church to promote same.

The memo read that: “Please be informed that the doctrine of the church does not support get rich quick schemes, gambling, betting, etc in any form.

"God is and remains our supplier by the application of biblical principles of working diligently with our hands.

“All senior pastors are hereby authorised to ensure no one uses the pulpit or any platform of the RCCG to promote any such schemes.”

News24 previously reported that a Facebook user, identified as Akande Thomas, has shared his experience as a participant from the popular quick money scheme called Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) Nigeria.

The participant claims that God rejected his tithe from MMM earnings and clearly told him that Christians involved in the scheme have had their names removed from the book of life.



- News 24

Tags enoch adeboye rccg
