I am under pressure to contest for Presidency in 2019 - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

DSS accuses Governor Wike of sponsoring violent protests using Saraki's aide

23 December 2016, 07:13

Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State of engaging in a sinister plot to mobilize hoodlums to breach the peace and disrupt the machinery of governance via violent protests in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

In a statement released on Thursday and signed by Tony Opuiyo, the DSS alleged that Wike had recruited one Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, a personal aide to Senate President Bukola Saraki, to mobilize hoodlums to execute the violent protests which, according to the DSS, are meant to start on Thursday and continue for several more days.

 "The aim of the plot is to cause mayhem, a complete breakdown of law and order and cast the security agencies and the Federal Government in a bad light.

"It is also intended to divert public and international attention from the ongoing police investigation into the unwholesome role played by the Governor and some of his cronies in the violence that trailed the re-run election in Rivers State which resulted in the gruesome murder of civilians including the beheading of DSP Mohammed Alkali and some of his colleagues as well as the brutalization of INEC staff who failed to do the bidding of the Governor.” 

"Governor Wike wanted to his hired protesters to besiege the National Human Rights Commission, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), National Assembly, the Nigerian Army and Police Headquarters as well as British High Commission, US Embassy and the UN Secretariat, Abuja.”

"The protests were designed to raise a false alarm that Rivers State was under siege of security agencies during the elections.” 

“While the obvious aim is to draw public sympathy and international attention to spurious allegations of involvement of Federal agencies in violence during the last elections in Rivers State, the actual objective is really to trigger a round of violent action against the government and create the opportunity for idlers to join the deceitful protest.

"Part of the orchestration is to provoke the security agencies and prompt them to take action against the protesters that could result in bloodletting.

The agency alleged that Senator Saraki’s aide had recruited some unemployed youths from the outskirts of Abuja to carry out the violent protests. “All this was to be done for a fee and resources to be provided from the treasury of the Rivers State Government,” said the DSS.

It added: “It is also worrisome that Ikenga would engage in this nefarious plot when, after his last arrest earlier this year by the Service, he had pledged to be law abiding and not to cause a breach of the peace.”  

- News 24

Tags dss nyesom wike bukola saraki abuja protest action
