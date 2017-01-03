Hello 

MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

DSS arrests scores in festive season operations

03 January 2017, 11:37

Abuja - Nigeria intelligence operatives have arrested numerous suspects for a number of violent crimes during the festive season.

Among suspects is a mother of a kidnapped child who has since been rescued.

In operations against the Boko Haram, the Department of State Services
(DSS) has arrested three suspected members and shot dead another in the Kano and Gombe States respectively.

It is alleged they intended to carry out attacks during the festive season.

Also read: Cabinet reshuffle: Oshiomhole may takeover Works and Housing from Fashola

Meanwhile, four suspects have been arrested in the Edo and Kogi States for their alleged membership to a syndicate terrorising communities and kidnapping civilians.

Four other suspects have also been arrested in the Benue and the Kano States for similar crimes.

The DSS has also uncovered a new criminal gang specialising in robbing tourists at luxury hotels in the capital Abuja.

In the Yobe State, a victim’s mother and a friend have been arrested for alleged complicity in the kidnapping of her ten-year-old son, who has since been rescued.

Tony Opuiyo, DSS spokesperson, said the suspects would soon be charged in court.

Nigeria is battling crimes such as terrorism, kidnapping and livestock rustling.

- CAJ News

Tags dss kano state gombe state
Kaduna goverment accused of enforcing Islam on Christians

03 January 2017, 13:03
