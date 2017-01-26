DSS implicates Gov Wike in plot against Buhari, FG

Abuja - The Department of State Security Services (DSS) has implicated a South -south governor in a subversive plot against the Federal Government.
The governor is believed to be Governor Nyesom Wike.
The DSS according to News 24 had in December accused Wike of engaging in a sinister plot to mobilize hoodlums to breach the peace and disrupt the machinery of governance via violent protests in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital,
The fresh indictment of Wike follows Monday's protest by a pressure group, Lawyers in Defence of Democracy, reports The Nation.
The protesters’ main grouse was that some lawyers who are members of their group are being detained by the DSS.
They also called for the resignation of its Director- General of DSS. Lawan Daura.
But, the DSS has attributed the calls for the removal of its DG to the alleged subterranean activities of the governor.
A top official of the service made the disclosures at a confidential briefing in Abuja.
The official said unknown to Nigerians, the Monday protest had a hidden agenda.
He said the governor sponsored the protest to paint security agencies and government in bad light.
- News 24