Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

FG orders investigation of BBNaija shooting in South Africa

The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

DSS implicates Gov Wike in plot against Buhari, FG

26 January 2017, 08:16

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The Department of State Security Services (DSS) has implicated a South -south governor in a subversive plot against the Federal Government.

The governor is believed to be Governor Nyesom Wike.

The DSS according to News 24 had in December accused Wike of engaging in a sinister plot to mobilize hoodlums to breach the peace and disrupt the machinery of governance via violent protests in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital,

The fresh indictment of Wike follows Monday's protest by a pressure group, Lawyers in Defence of Democracy, reports The Nation.

The protesters’ main grouse was that some lawyers who are members of their group are being detained by the DSS.

They also called for the resignation of its Director- General of DSS. Lawan Daura.

Also read: Wike caught on tape arranging with INEC officials to rig Rivers election

But, the DSS  has attributed the calls for the removal of its DG to the alleged subterranean activities of the governor.

A top official of the service made the disclosures at a confidential briefing in Abuja.

The official said unknown to Nigerians, the Monday protest had a hidden agenda.

He said the governor sponsored the protest to paint security agencies and government in bad light.

- News 24

NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Emergency response scheme launched in Borno

25 January 2017, 20:18
Governor Nyesom Wike. Via Twitter

Governor Nyesom Wike. Via Twitter

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.