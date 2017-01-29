Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Governor Wike accused of chasing investors from Rivers

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

DSS invites Apostle Suleiman for interrogation

29 January 2017, 05:45

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Apostle Johnson Suleiman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, to its headquarters in Abuja over ‘comments on Herdsmen’.

He is expected to appear on Monday by 10am reports Vanguard

The development comes after the security agency failed in its bid to arrest the pastor in Ekiti State.

The DSS operatives had stormed the hotel where he lodged after a crusade, but Suleiman quickly reached out to Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti State, who intervened on his behalf.

Recall 2 weeks ago, Suleman had ordered his security aides to kill any Fulani herdsman that comes into his church premises.

He said he received information on a plot to assassinate him.

The cleric who said he had nothing personal against Fulanis and Muslims, vowed not to apologise for instructing his aides to go after herdsmen.

Addressing his church members shortly after the Ekiti incident, Suleiman demanded an apology from the DSS.

He said he was angry because those who he was referring to in the video, which went viral, were rejoicing that the issue had veered towards a religious dimension.

He said he has and will continue to have, high regards for Fulani people who are tolerant and respect the sanctity of life.

Apostle Suleiman also singled out Muhammad Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, for commendation, narrating how the monarch built a church reportedly destroyed by extremists.

- News 24

Tags dss abuja religion
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Probe against ex-Nigeria ministers welcomed

27 January 2017, 19:46

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.