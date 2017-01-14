DSS slays kidnappers, rescues oil workers

Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has killed three
alleged kidnappers and rescued four victims from an oil company in Port
Harcourt.
The encounter with the suspects occurred on Friday at White
House Estate, Rumukwurushi in the Rivers State town where the victims from the
unnamed company were kept.
DSS however suffered a setback during operation supported by
the military as one of its personnel sustained gunshot injuries in his leg.
The suspects were killed during the exchange of gunfire.
An AK.47 rifle, a magazine containing 59 rounds of 7.5mm
ammunition and three locally made pistols were recovered from the alleged gang.
Its suspected leader, Emmanuel Eyo was earlier arrested in
Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
Similarly, the service arrested one Alkasim Salisu, a
suspected Boko Haram member at Rigasa area of Igabi, Kaduna State.
He had reportedly fled the military operation in Yobe State
where he and alleged cohorts had reportedly planned to launch attacks on select
targets in Kaduna metropolis, including the railway station.
Also read: Kidnappers of ex-minister, lawmaker arrested
Meanwhile, DSS has also arrested one Kelvin Nwanaji at Ojo,
Lagos State.
He had allegedly opened a Facebook account in the name of
the Director General of the DSS, Musa Dawara, to defraud unsuspecting members
of the public with promises of jobs at the service.
Tony Opuiyo, DSS spokesperson, confirmed the breakthroughs.
“Latest successful operations demonstrate the service’s
effort towards providing a safe and peaceful environment for law abiding
citizens and residents to go about their legitimate businesses,” he said in
Abuja.
– CAJ NewsFor
the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us
on Twitter and like our Facebook page.
- CAJ News