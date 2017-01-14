Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

DSS slays kidnappers, rescues oil workers

Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has killed three alleged kidnappers and rescued four victims from an oil company in Port Harcourt.

The encounter with the suspects occurred on Friday at White House Estate, Rumukwurushi in the Rivers State town where the victims from the unnamed company were kept.

DSS however suffered a setback during operation supported by the military as one of its personnel sustained gunshot injuries in his leg.

The suspects were killed during the exchange of gunfire.

An AK.47 rifle, a magazine containing 59 rounds of 7.5mm ammunition and three locally made pistols were recovered from the alleged gang.

Its suspected leader, Emmanuel Eyo was earlier arrested in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Similarly, the service arrested one Alkasim Salisu, a suspected Boko Haram member at Rigasa area of Igabi, Kaduna State.

He had reportedly fled the military operation in Yobe State where he and alleged cohorts had reportedly planned to launch attacks on select targets in Kaduna metropolis, including the railway station.

Also read: Kidnappers of ex-minister, lawmaker arrested

Meanwhile, DSS has also arrested one Kelvin Nwanaji at Ojo, Lagos State.

He had allegedly opened a Facebook account in the name of the Director General of the DSS, Musa Dawara, to defraud unsuspecting members of the public with promises of jobs at the service.

Tony Opuiyo, DSS spokesperson, confirmed the breakthroughs.

“Latest successful operations demonstrate the service’s effort towards providing a safe and peaceful environment for law abiding citizens and residents to go about their legitimate businesses,” he said in Abuja.

– CAJ News

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- CAJ News