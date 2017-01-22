Hello 

Trump allegedly shuns Buhari, invites Jonathan to inauguration

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

EFCC are liars says Diezani Alison-Madueke

22 January 2017, 12:49

Abuja - Embattled former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has denied allegations levelled against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC)

She went ahead to dare   the anti-graft agency to provide any evidence against her.

She also faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption fight, saying it was aimed at demonizing and destroying a few Nigerians.

The former minister said this in a viral statement on a popular blog, while reacting to several media reports about her on Saturday.

Also read:Diezani forfeits $153m to FG

A Federal High Court in Lagos had recently ordered that the $153m which was illegally lodged by the ex-minister through cronies in three banks be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government.

However, Diezani denied ownership of the money, insisting that she had no access to funds from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

According to News24, a aFederal High Court in Lagos on January 6, issued an interim order of forfeiture to the Federal Government of 153.3 million dollars belonging to  Diezani.


The monies were said to be domiciled with three Nigerian  banks.

Justice Muslim Hassan gave the order following exparte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The commission averred that out of the total sum, about N23 billion was domiciled with Sterling Bank Plc, N9 billion with First Bank Plc and about 5 million dollars with Access Bank Plc.


-News24


- News24

