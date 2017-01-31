Hello 

Riot breaks out in Lagos as Hausa trader kills Yoruba driver over N30

Riot broke out on Mojeed street, Igando Lagos, when a 40-year-old Hausa trader, Ibrahim Adamu, allegedly killed a bus driver, Lekan Adeleke.

EFCC boss vows to fire officials involved in malpractices

31 January 2017, 19:08

Abuja - Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, warned new cadets the agency would dismiss and prosecute them if they were involved in such malpractices.

Speaking at the opening the second phase of the Detective Assistant course II program at the EFCC Academy in Karu, he said the cadets must not be influenced by money to join the organisation but commitment to address rampant corruption.

“If you join the EFCC because you want to make money, you better leave now,” said Magu.

“We have zero tolerance for internal corruption. We will figure you out, dismiss you and prosecute you,” he warned.

He admonished the cadets to always shun acts capable of compromising their official duties.

“We are passionately involved in fighting corruption, all of you must hate corruption and you should not be found to be involved in corrupt practices.”

Magu, who expressed delight over the outstanding performance of the new 331 cadets from the training camp in Kaduna, congratulated them for winning prizes and making the EFCC proud.

Commandant of the EFCC Academy, David Tukura, said the newly-graduated operatives went through six months of rigorous training.

“Their one-month stay at the academy will avail them the opportunity of knowing the fundamental rights of Nigerians,” said Tukura. 

- CAJ News

Tags efcc ibrahim magu nigeria
Hunter shoots wife, mother-in-law, pastor over land

31 January 2017, 16:04
