EFCC discovers N632.2m in ex-Chief Judge’s account

12 January 2017, 08:21

Enugu - Detectives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have traced over N632.2million to former Enugu State Chief Judge Innocent Azubuike Umezulike’s account.

Some of the lodgements came from lawyers, businessmen, politicians and litigants.

The judge according to The Nation had invested most of the cash in Treasury Bills.

The detectives also discovered that the judge,  who was earning N701 726. 28 per month did not make any single withdrawal for 11 months.

Also read: FG approves trial of judges arrested by DSS 

The judge is also believed to have been operating an account with First bank without a Bank Verification Number (BVN).

The ongoing probe of the judge followed petitions against him, including some sent to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The NJC on September 29, 2016 recommended Justice Umezulike for compulsory retirement alongside Justice Mohammed Tsamiya, who was the Presiding Justice of the Ilorin Division of the Court of Appeal.

He has since been retired. 

There were indications that some assets identified with the judge might be seized by the EFCC, pending the conclusion of its investigation – in line with sections 28 and 34 of the EFCC (Establishment Act) 2004 and Section 13(1) of the Federal High Court Act, 2004

- News 24

Tags efcc enugu state corruption
