The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

EFCC gathers fresh evidence against Patience Jonathan's cousin

Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has gathered more evidence against Esther Oba, an alleged front and cousin of former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan.

News 24 recalls that the EFCC recently commenced an investigation against Oba who was identified as one of the owners of the N9 billion accounts believed to actually belong to Patience Jonathan.

The accounts had Oba’s BVN but carried Patience’s signature.

Fresh facts gathered by the EFCC showed that Oba used two different passports in operating some of the accounts.

The two passports according to Punch are valid but carry different signatures.

One of Oba's signatures and that of the former First Lady look exactly alike.

Also read: Patience Jonathan writes Reps to save her from EFCC’s harassment

The EFCC has already hired some forensic experts to study the signatures.



All attempts to locate Oba have, however, proved abortive.

- News 24