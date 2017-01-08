EFCC uncovers Diezani’s hidden estate in Bayelsa

Acting Chairman of the EFCC , Ibrahim Magu has already left Nigeria for London in connection with the investigation of the ex-minister and some upscale properties traced to her at home and abroad.

News 24 recalls that the former minister had already forfeited about N4.08billion of assets believed to be hers to the federal government.

Among the forfeited assets is a mansion worth N3.58 billion.

The mansion according to News 24 is said to also have contained jewellery, furniture and a bulletproof gym worth $2 million.

One of the properties worth over N500 million is believed to be at Frederick Chiluba Close in Asokoro District in Abuja.

Monies used in buying the properties are believed to be part of the $10 billion in cash and assets looted by public officials in the last administration.