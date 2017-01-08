Hello 

Adeboye retires as RCCG GO, Obayemi named successor

Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

EFCC uncovers Diezani’s hidden estate in Bayelsa

08 January 2017, 07:08Lekan Oladeinde

Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) suspects that a sprawling estate in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State belongs to former Minister of Petroleum Resources,  Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The estate is located on Diepreye Alamieyeseigha Street, off Goodluck Jonathan Road in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The estate was discovered by operatives of the anti-graft agency in the course of their investigation of public funds allegedly stolen by the former minister.

The EFCC team, acting on intelligence, uncovered the  sprawling estate which is coded as BGIS/OK/02/16/310, reports The Nation

Acting Chairman of the EFCC , Ibrahim Magu has already left Nigeria for London in connection with the investigation of the ex-minister and some upscale properties traced to her at home and abroad.

News 24 recalls that  the former minister had already forfeited about N4.08billion of assets believed to be hers to the federal government.

Among the forfeited assets is a mansion worth N3.58 billion.

The mansion according to News 24 is said to also have contained jewellery, furniture and a bulletproof gym worth $2 million.

One of the properties worth over N500 million is believed to be at Frederick Chiluba Close in Asokoro District in Abuja. 

Monies used in buying the properties are believed to be part of the $10 billion in cash and assets looted by public officials in the last administration.

- News 24

Buhari to attend inauguration of Ghana’s President-Elect, Akufo-Addo

06 January 2017, 20:31
Diezani Alison-Madueke. (AFP file 2014)

