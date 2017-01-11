Eight docked for allegedly hurling broken bottles at policemen

Lagos - Eight men people, who allegedly
hurled broken bottles and stones at police patrol vehicle carrying three
policemen, were on Wednesday charged before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court
in Lagos.
The accused are Olaniran Oluyemi, 29; Abiodun Yusuf, 36; Quadri Oluwashina, 22;
Toyib Shagala, 21; Ojo Ipadeola, 22; Bukola Oladeji, 23; Romoke Olusise and
Awawu Afeez.
They are facing a six-count charge of conspiracy, assault,
willful damage, threat, unlawful procession and breach of peace.
The accused committed the offences with others still at
large on Dec. 31,2016 in Ijeshatedo area of Lagos, the prosecutor, Sgt. Christopher
Okoliko told the court.
According to him the accused threw stones and broken bottles
at the Lagos State-branded Ford Metro Police Patrol van with registration no.
KST 159 EEE attached to Ijeshatedo Division.
“They damaged the front windscreen and rear light of the van valued at
N100,000.”
He said the accused also conducted themselves in a manner
that caused a breach the peace in Ijeshatedo area.
“The policemen, CSP Muhammed Yakubu, Insp.James Idoko, and Ilesanmi Olawale, who were carrying out their lawful duties, escaped unhurt.”
Okoliko said when the accused were arrested some dried
leaves suspected to be hemp and some cutlasses were found on them.
The offences contravened Sections 56(2), 166(d), 172 (a) 348 and 409 of the
Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.
The men, however, denied the charges.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. M.I. Dan-Oni, granted the
accused bail in the sum of N50,000 each with one surety each in like sum.
She said the surety must be blood relations of the accused and should show
evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.
Dan-Oni adjourned the case to Jan. 23 for mention.
- NAN