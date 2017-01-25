The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

Emergency response scheme launched in Borno

Maiduguri - Government has launched the Health and Nutrition Emergency Response Initiative, aimed at providing quality healthcare to the North East geopolitical zone.

Launched in Maiduguri, Borno State, the highlight of the event was the presentation of essential medicals and supplies including vehicles valued at over N4 billion to the Governor Kashim Shettima.

The handing over ceremony coincided with the graduation of 325 volunteered health workers that were trained by the Federal Ministry of Health for deployment to the 25 local government areas in the state where civilians had been seriously affected by activities of the Boko Haram.

Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole praised the initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari, which would see the support of the development partners.

“Gone are the days when development partners were on the driving seat of providing care for the citizenry,” said the minister.

Shettima thanked the Federal Government for promised to put in place a transparent and accountability structure that would ensure the items were solely used for the people.

The North East is afflicted by the Boko Haram violence committed by the Boko Haram crisis.

Health facilities have been destroyed and some practioners fled the crisis.

