Emergency response scheme launched in Borno

Maiduguri - Government has launched the Health
and Nutrition Emergency Response Initiative, aimed at providing quality
healthcare to the North East geopolitical zone.
Launched in Maiduguri, Borno State, the highlight of the
event was the presentation of essential medicals and supplies including
vehicles valued at over N4 billion to the Governor Kashim Shettima.
The handing over ceremony coincided with the graduation of
325 volunteered health workers that were trained by the Federal Ministry of
Health for deployment to the 25 local government areas in the state where
civilians had been seriously affected by activities of the Boko Haram.
Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole praised
the initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari, which would see the support of
the development partners.
“Gone are the days when development partners were on the
driving seat of providing care for the citizenry,” said the minister.
Shettima thanked the Federal Government for promised to put
in place a transparent and accountability structure that would ensure the items
were solely used for the people.
The North East is afflicted by the Boko Haram violence
committed by the Boko Haram crisis.
Health facilities have been destroyed and some practioners
fled the crisis.
- CAJ News