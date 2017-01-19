EU wants accountability on deadly Rann airstrike

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, will be leaving his position days after he was accused of being part of a plot to harm the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Lagos - The European Union has called on authorities to hold accountable those found liable for the bombing of a camp of displaced people by the Nigeria Air Force.

The bloc pointed out the incident in Rann, north-eastern Nigeria, on Tuesday, had caused a high number of victims among displaced people and of humanitarian aid workers.

“A full investigation needs to be launched in order to clarify the circumstances of this tragedy and hold to account those responsible,” the EU stated.

It conveyed its “most sincere” condolences to the victims and their families.

EU said it stood in full solidarity with the displaced population affected by Boko Haram violence in northeast Nigeria, providing humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable, as well as development assistance.

Millions have been affected by the sect’s violent campaign to carve an Islamic State in Nigeria.

EU has been working closely with the relevant stakeholders in the Lake Chad basin to bring an end to the cycle of violence which seriously affects the region.

- CAJ News