EU wants accountability on deadly Rann airstrike

Lagos - The European Union has called on
authorities to hold accountable those found liable for the bombing of a camp of
displaced people by the Nigeria Air Force.
The bloc pointed out the incident in Rann, north-eastern
Nigeria, on Tuesday, had caused a high number of victims among displaced people
and of humanitarian aid workers.
“A full investigation needs to be launched in order to
clarify the circumstances of this tragedy and hold to account those responsible,”
the EU stated.
It conveyed its “most sincere” condolences to the victims
and their families.
EU said it stood in full solidarity with the displaced
population affected by Boko Haram violence in northeast Nigeria, providing humanitarian
aid to the most vulnerable, as well as development assistance.
Millions have been affected by the sect’s violent campaign
to carve an Islamic State in Nigeria.
EU has been working closely with the relevant stakeholders
in the Lake Chad basin to bring an end to the cycle of violence which seriously
affects the region.
- CAJ News