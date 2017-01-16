Ezekwesili joins troops to search for Chibok girls in Sambisa forest

Abuja - Co-convener of the Bringbackourgirls, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has finally agreed to join Nigerian troops and others tomorrow to search for the abducted Chibok schoolgirls in Sambisa forest.

Ezekwesili, in an e-mail to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed at 8.20pm on Sunday indicated the interest of her group to join the search for the missing girls in Sambisa forest by giving another conditional acceptance which the government met.



Read below the correspondence between Ezekwesili and Alhaji Mohammed on the planned guided tour of Sambisa forest tomorrow, sent by Segun Adeyemi, an aide of the minister.



”At 8.20 PM on Sunday Evening, #BBOG contacted the Minister of

Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to indicate its

conditional acceptance of the offer to travel with the team heading

for the NE to witness first-hand the military’s ongoing search for the

Chibok Girls.



This came as a surprise, considering that the #BBOG had earlier given

impractical conditions for joining the trip, and the FG had rejected

those conditions



But the FG still responded, meeting all the fresh conditions

stipulated by the #BBOG in the conditional acceptance letter



Please find below the details of the latest communication between the

FG and the #BBOG



1. LETTER FROM #BBOG Co-Convener Oby Ezekwesili to the FG at 8.20 P.M.



From: Oby Ezekwesili

Date: 15 January 2017 at 8:20:43 PM WAT

To: HonMinister InfoCul

Subject: Re: #BBOG LETTER



Thanks Minister Mohammed for your letter of the 14th January in

response to ours.

Can you please quickly provide us more details of the tour duration

and detailed logistics including the names of the local and

international media on the delegation.

We need those information to enable us send you a more substantial

letter conveying our acceptance to join the “Guided Tour”.

Many thanks for your invitation.

Blessings,

Oby



2. RESPONSE FROM THE FG TO #BBOG



Dear Mrs Ezekwesili,



Thank you for your letter which I received via email this Sunday

evening, at 8:20 pm, seeking more details on the planned trip to the

North East.



Let me also express how glad I am that #BBOG is willing to reconsider

its decision not to join us on the trip



The trip will last two days, starting on Monday, 16 Jan. 2017.

Concerning the logistics, the team will be ferried to Yola by the

Nigerian Air Force, from where a select group will join the NAF search

mission to Sambisa (Please see below for the programme).



On the list of the local and international journalists accompanying

us, please see the names below:



1. Stanley Nwosu FRCN

2. Fred Ayo NTA

3. Anthony Forson NTA

4. Solomon Chung VON

5. Ariyo Obagbemile FMIC Photographer

6. Amaka okafor Channels TV

7. Kabiru Owoyomi Channels TV

8. Felix Onuah Reuters

9. Rotimi Jikanmi NAN

10. Ola Awoniyi AFP

11. Seun The Nation

12. Samson Adeleke CCTV (To syndicate video to international broadcasters)

13. Sola Fabiyi Punch

14. Joseph Mutah CPS



Note: The times of London Correspondent is on standby

Thanks and best regards



Alhaji Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture



PROGRAMME



Arrive Monday do the exercise and depart Tuesday

Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR)

Programme is broadly

ISR Day/ Night – planning brief

– Flight over Sambisa

– Debrief

Ex wash up / Media Interview

- News 24