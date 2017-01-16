Father states he helped police take pictures of slain son

Ikeja - A professional photographer, Mr
Adekunle Ayodele, on Monday narrated at an Ikeja High Court how he helped the
Nigeria Police to take photographs of his slain son at the scene of crime amid
tears.
“On getting to the scene of the crime where my son lay
lifeless, the police asked me where they could get a photographer to take
pictures of the corpse as an evidence.
“I told them I was a professional photographer, they
requested that I should take the photographs. I bought out a camera and I took
the pictures with tears in my eyes,” Ayodele told the court in an emotion–laden
voice.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ayodele made
this claim during the trial of three men — Emmanuel Eguku, 23; Qudus Adeyemi,
24; and Deji Odukoya, 23 — for alleged murder of Damilare Ayodele.
The trio is being prosecuted by the Lagos State Government
on a three-count charge of conspiracy, murder and unlawful assembly.
They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.
According to the prosecution, the defendants committed the
offences at 1.30 p.m. at Oriokuta Road in Imota near Epe in Lagos State.
The deceased was allegedly shot in the neck with a local
pistol.
Also read: Family of slain sergeant demands justice in Bayelsa
Ayodele, while being led in evidence by the state
prosecutor, Mr Y.G. Oshoala, said his son died of gunshot wounds after being
shot by the defendants.
“I received a phone call from my younger brother, Odunayo
Ayodele, on Dec. 7, 2014 which was a Sunday while I was in church.
“My brother asked me to hurry home that a fight had broken
out in the neighbourhood.
“I waited and prayed before stepping out and when I got to
the scene of the fight, I saw my son lying dead with gunshot wounds,” he said.
Ayodele said after reporting the incident at the Imota
Police Station, some policemen followed him to the scene where he was made to
take the pictures of his son.
“After the photographs were taken, the body was taken to the
police station where I wrote a statement.
“I begged that I should be allowed to take my son’s corpse
for burial, but I was asked by the police to swear to an affidavit.
“I swore to the affidavit on Monday and the corpse was
released to me for burial that day,” he told the court.
Ayodele said that the police notified him nine days later
that some individuals had been apprehended in connection with the murder and
that one of the suspects was his former tenant.
“The suspects who were initially five in number, were
transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, Yaba, but
only three were arraigned in court.
“I know the second defendant (Adeyemi) very well, he is a
native of Imota and was a former tenant in my father’s house,” he said.
During cross-examination by the defence counsel, Mr Ikenna
Okoli, Ayodele denied that his son belonged to a cult.
He said:“My son was a very good boy, he was not involved in
nefarious activities.
“He was working at a bakery at Ikorodu, I found out that the
defendants in their statements to the police, admitted killing my son because
he was too proud.”
Justice Josephine Oyefeso adjourned the case to Feb. 27 for
continuation of trial.
- NAN