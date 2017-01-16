Hello 

Professor killed as explosion rocks University of Maiduguri

A professor, Aliyu Mani, of the faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Maiduguri was killed after an explosion rocked the institution.

Father states he helped police take pictures of slain son

16 January 2017, 19:01

Ikeja - A professional photographer, Mr Adekunle Ayodele, on Monday narrated at an Ikeja High Court how he helped the Nigeria Police to take photographs of his slain son at the scene of crime amid tears.

“On getting to the scene of the crime where my son lay lifeless, the police asked me where they could get a photographer to take pictures of the corpse as an evidence.

“I told them I was a professional photographer, they requested that I should take the photographs. I bought out a camera and I took the pictures with tears in my eyes,” Ayodele told the court in an emotion–laden voice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ayodele made this claim during the trial of three men — Emmanuel Eguku, 23; Qudus Adeyemi, 24; and Deji Odukoya, 23 — for alleged murder of Damilare Ayodele.

The trio is being prosecuted by the Lagos State Government on a three-count charge of conspiracy, murder and unlawful assembly.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the prosecution, the defendants committed the offences at 1.30 p.m. at Oriokuta Road in Imota near Epe in Lagos State.

The deceased was allegedly shot in the neck with a local pistol.

Also read: Family of slain sergeant demands justice in Bayelsa

Ayodele, while being led in evidence by the state prosecutor, Mr Y.G. Oshoala, said his son died of gunshot wounds after being shot by the defendants.

“I received a phone call from my younger brother, Odunayo Ayodele, on Dec. 7, 2014 which was a Sunday while I was in church.

“My brother asked me to hurry home that a fight had broken out in the neighbourhood.

“I waited and prayed before stepping out and when I got to the scene of the fight, I saw my son lying dead with gunshot wounds,” he said.

Ayodele said after reporting the incident at the Imota Police Station, some policemen followed him to the scene where he was made to take the pictures of his son.

“After the photographs were taken, the body was taken to the police station where I wrote a statement.

“I begged that I should be allowed to take my son’s corpse for burial, but I was asked by the police to swear to an affidavit.

“I swore to the affidavit on Monday and the corpse was released to me for burial that day,” he told the court.

Ayodele said that the police notified him nine days later that some individuals had been apprehended in connection with the murder and that one of the suspects was his former tenant.

“The suspects who were initially five in number, were transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, Yaba, but only three were arraigned in court.

“I know the second defendant (Adeyemi) very well, he is a native of Imota and was a former tenant in my father’s house,” he said.

During cross-examination by the defence counsel, Mr Ikenna Okoli, Ayodele denied that his son belonged to a cult.

He said:“My son was a very good boy, he was not involved in nefarious activities.

“He was working at a bakery at Ikorodu, I found out that the defendants in their statements to the police, admitted killing my son because he was too proud.”

Justice Josephine Oyefeso adjourned the case to Feb. 27 for continuation of trial. 

- NAN

Tags ikeja boy slain father
UN expresses concern over Boko Haram, Gambia crisis

16 January 2017, 17:44

