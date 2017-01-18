Hello 

MMM: No payment 72 hours after comeback

Seventy-two hours after it returned , MMM Nigeria is yet to pay any subscriber.

Fayose faults FG's claim of defeating Boko Haram

18 January 2017, 08:13

Ado Ekiti -  Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has faulted the Federal Government’s claims that the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents have been technically defeated and that government is clamping down on perpetrators of the Southern Kaduna killings.

He blamed the government for allegedly hiding the truth from the public about the extent of massacre that took place in Kaduna.

Fayose made the remarks on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, while fielding questions from reporters on local and national issues, reports Punch

Fayose, who disclosed that he is not just an opposition of the government but also has chosen the path to reveal the truth to Nigerians against all odds, urged the citizens to look at sequence of events in the country and relate them with his comments and how things are turning out to be.

Guardian reports that Fayose, who cited the recent upsurge in insurgency despite claims by the military and the Federal Government that the Boko Haram group had been defeated, said he had told Nigerians that the FG was being economical with the truth,

He said, “I do not want to be seen as an opposition figure, but as a man who tells Nigerians the truth. You can place my predictions, comments and warnings side by side with happenings in the country and you would know I tell the truth and I do not mince words.

On his achievements in office, Fayose said he had raised the standard and that despite the huge debts left by his predecessor, the economic downturn, he had done “what Napoleon might not be able to do”.

- News 24

