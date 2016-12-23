Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

I am under pressure to contest for Presidency in 2019 - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Fayose releases his political predictions for 2017

23 December 2016, 08:08

Most Read

Related Stories

Ado Ekiti - Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has released 22 predictions that would happen in 2017.

Fayose in a statement personally signed by him on Friday, said: “Fellow Nigerians, remember I predicted 20 things that will be experienced this year 2016. Almost 90 percent of what the Holy Spirit led me to predict came to pass.

The Holy Spirit has once again led me to tell Nigerians what may happen in 2017. We therefore need prayer to avert further calamities in Nigeria. May God help our country…

1. 2017 will be a defining year for Nigeria as there will be major revolution and uprising against the Federal Government because of economic hardship.

2. More judges perceived not to be doing the bidding of the Federal Government will be arrested and humiliated.

3. Efforts will be made to prevent Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen from being made the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

4. Dollar will go as high as N600 to $1.

5. APC-led Federal Government will still not have solution to the economic problems of the country as the economy will move from recession to depression.

6. About four ministers will be removed.

7. There will be more pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

8. Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) will absolve Senate President Bukola Saraki.

9. Crisis in the APC will deepen as former Vice President,  Atiku Abubakar will officially show intention to leave the party and declare his intention to vie for the office of the president in 2019.

10. A former Head of State/President may pass on.

11. A new (major) party that will wrestle power from the APC will emerge.

12. More Shi’ite Muslims will be killed and Federal Government will not release the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

13. Disobedience to court order and abuse of human rights will continue.

14. Hardship will be more as poverty will continue to ravage the country.

15. The academic community will further lose confidence in the APC-led Federal Government approach to the country’s economic and political challenges.

16. Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano will be re-elected.

17. $29.9 Billion Loan: Federal Government will find it difficult to source the loan.

18. EFCC: Magu may face prosecution.

19. There will be boost in agriculture.

20. Haliburton gate may still be revisited.

21. There will be no solution to power problem as power generation will drop to all time low.

22. Performance of the Federal Government 2017 Budget will be the worst in the history of Nigeria.



- News 24

Tags cbn efcc muhammadu buhari ayo fayose ekiti state predictions
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

WATCH: Nigerian soldiers cooking jollof rice in forest

23 December 2016, 09:31

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.