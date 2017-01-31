Hello 

Riot breaks out in Lagos as Hausa trader kills Yoruba driver over N30

Riot broke out on Mojeed street, Igando Lagos, when a 40-year-old Hausa trader, Ibrahim Adamu, allegedly killed a bus driver, Lekan Adeleke.

Fear grips Imo as kidnappers escape from custody

31 January 2017, 16:04

Imo - Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, has called for synergies among security operatives in the state to forestall the escape of criminals.

Henry Chibueze, notoriously known as Vampire, with eight others standing trial for cases of kidnapping and other criminal charges, have escaped in Owerri.

They were allegedly aided to escape by armed bandits who were said have deceived the unsuspecting public at the court premises with their attire, which made them masquerade as one of the security agencies.

Imo has placed a prize tag of N5 million on the escapee.

Madumere called for synergies while speaking at the office of the Chief Judge of the State, Paschal Nnadi, during an-on-the-spot assessment tour with the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Prison Services, Ahmed Ja’afaru, over the incident.

“It will be more rewarding if sister security agencies in the state work as a team in securing prison inmates especially during trials at the court,” Madumere said.

Madumere emphasised Governor Rochas Okorocha's passion for security of life and property could not be overemphasized hence the concern over the escape.

Ja'afaru described the incident as unfortunate.

He assured Madumere the Nigeria Prison Services had taken necessary measures to stop future occurrences.

Ja’afaru disclosed the agency had procured 320 vehicles to ensure inmates were delivered to the court as at when due for quick disposal of justice.

- CAJ News

Tags imo state kidnappings
