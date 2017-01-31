Fear grips Imo as kidnappers escape from custody

Imo - Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, has called for
synergies among security operatives in the state to forestall the escape of
criminals.
Henry Chibueze, notoriously known as Vampire, with eight
others standing trial for cases of kidnapping and other criminal charges, have
escaped in Owerri.
They were allegedly aided to escape by armed bandits who
were said have deceived the unsuspecting public at the court premises with
their attire, which made them masquerade as one of the security agencies.
Imo has placed a prize tag of N5 million on the escapee.
Madumere called for synergies while speaking at the
office of the Chief Judge of the State, Paschal Nnadi, during an-on-the-spot
assessment tour with the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Prison Services, Ahmed
Ja’afaru, over the incident.
“It will be more rewarding if sister security agencies in
the state work as a team in securing prison inmates especially during trials at
the court,” Madumere said.
Madumere emphasised Governor Rochas Okorocha's passion
for security of life and property could not be overemphasized hence the concern
over the escape.
Ja'afaru described the incident as unfortunate.
He assured Madumere the Nigeria Prison Services had taken
necessary measures to stop future occurrences.
Ja’afaru disclosed the agency had procured 320 vehicles
to ensure inmates were delivered to the court as at when due for quick disposal
of justice.
- CAJ News