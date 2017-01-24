Hello 

APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

FG announces strategies out of recession

24 January 2017, 19:34

Abuja - Minister for Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, has disclosed that asset divestment, stable oil production and expansion of economic infrastructure are parts of the strategic plans of the federal government to haul the troubled economy out of recession.

Udoma spoke on Monday at the State House, Abuja, where he unveiled the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP, 2017-2020, during the Second Presidential Business Forum chaired by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

According to the minister, the ERGP, a new medium-term plan, was designed to combat the current economic crisis, restore growth and ensure sustained inclusive growth.

To implement the ERGP, he said the government had prioritised 12 strategies, though 59 strategies had been developed.

The priority strategies are: privatization of ‘selected’ public asset; cutting costs of governance; restoration of crude oil production to 2.2 million barrels per day (mbpd), targeting 2.5mbpd by 2020; investment in critical infrastructure, especially electricity, roads, and railways to support investments; and revamping the country’s refineries.

Others are: expansion of social investment programmes; improving the ease of doing business in the country; accelerated implementation of National Industrial Revolution Plan; exports promotion; agricultural transformation; improving skills, and enhancing growth.

The sale of national asset to raise funds needed to combat recession, when it was muted last year, sparked debate, dividing analysts and lawmakers.

Nigeria’s economy heavily relies on oil revenue. Slide in oil prices and low output due to renewed insurgency in the Niger Delta region have hit the country and plunged her into recession which has seen businesses and families go through worst experiences in years.

- News 24

Tags nigeria recession
