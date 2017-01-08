Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

FG bans unauthorised courses in specialised universities

Abuja - The Federal Government has banned specialised universities from running programmes which have no bearing to their names and foundation.

The government has directed that such universities to stick to their core mandates for which they were set up.

The specialised universities are those set up to pursue specific courses and programmes to generate manpower in particular sectors of the economy.

They include universities such as Universities of Agriculture, Universities of Technologies, Universities of Medicine, amongst others.

Consequently, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has directed the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) to delete all such courses on its portal, reports Punch

A statement issued by the spokesperson of JAMB, warned all candidates desirous of sitting for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination, not be hoodwinked into such programmes as they are illegal and are not provided for in JAMB brochure.

"The Federal government has observed that these institutions have derailed from their statutory responsibilities, thereby running programmes that are antithetical to their mandates. The government notes the unfortunate situation were Universities of Agriculture offer programmes in Law, Management courses such as Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration, among others.

“As if that was not enough, some institutions change the nomenclature of some of the courses to read for instance Banking Engineering, Accounting Technology, among other names. This is an aberration and should be stopped with immediate effect.”



- News 24