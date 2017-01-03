Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

FG begins payment of N5 000 to one million poor Nigerians

03 January 2017, 11:37

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The federal government on Monday announced that it has commenced the payment of the N5 000 stipend to 1 million of the most vulnerable Nigerians in 9 states.

The payment of the stipend falls under the conditional cash transfer scheme of the present administration as part of its social investment programme.

A statement signed by Laolu Akande, spokesman to the Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, identified the 9 pilot states where the implementation of the conditional cash transfer had begun as Borno, Kwara, Bauchi, Cross Rivers, Niger, Kogi, Oyo, Ogun and Ekiti States.

“The nine pilot states were chosen because they have an existing Social Register that successfully identified the most vulnerable and poorest Nigerians through a tried and tested community based targeting (CBT) method working with the World Bank,” Akande said.

The presidential aide noted that other states had already begun to develop their Social Registers and would be included in subsequent phases of the CCT implementation.

“Meanwhile, Plateau, Jigawa, Adamawa, Anambra, Benue, Enugu, Katsina & Taraba States have so far complied with the stipulated framework provided, and are set for the community based targeting method for the development of their Social Register within their jurisdictions,” he said.

Akande expressed the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to implementing its social welfare programmes, noting that 200 000 youths employed under the N-Power programme had already begun receiving their N30 000 stipend.

He added that the implementation of the school feeding programme would be intensified in the coming months as government aims to ensure that the impact of its policies are felt by all.

- News 24

Tags nigeria
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

DSS arrests scores in festive season operations

03 January 2017, 11:37
President Muhammadu Buhari. (Via Twitter)

President Muhammadu Buhari. (Via Twitter)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.