FG blames agencies for salary delay

Abuja - The Federal Government has blamed the delay in the payment of salaries of some of its workers on the leadership of some government’s agencies, who exhausted their annual salary allocation two months to the end of the year.

The Federal Government on Wednesday blamed the delay in the payment of salaries of some of its workers on the leadership of some government’s agencies, who exhausted their annual salary allocation two months to the end of the year.



The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, stated this in an interview with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also read: She explained that the payroll system shut itself down automatically immediately the affected agencies reached their salary limit for the year.



Adeosun said the problem had been recurring every year and the government had approached the National Assembly to seek approval for virement to take care of the affected agencies.



The minister said with the receipt of the virement advice on Monday, the government would soon log it into the system so that the agencies could be paid.



The minister assured the workers that their salaries would be paid soon.



- News 24