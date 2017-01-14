FG invites BBOG for search of Chibok Girls in Sambisa

Abuja - The Federal Government has invited members of the
Bring Our Girls Back (BBOG) to a short trip in a military operational flight
into Sambisa forest in search of the missing Chibok girls.
The invitation extended to members of the BBOG, an advocacy
group for the release of the missing school girls from Chibok, Borno, was
contained in a letter dated Jan. 11.
The letter signed by the Minister of Information and
Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and addressed to Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, the convener
of the group was made available to the media on Saturday.
In the letter, the government asked the BBOG to nominate
three of its members to join on the guided trip on Jan. 16 in recognition of
the unwavering commitment of the group to the release of the girls
“The trip being planned by the military will see the
ministers of defence and information, the Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Army
Staff joining the invited BBOG members and a select group of journalists.
“They will first go to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Command
Centre in Yola to witness firsthand the efforts being made to search for the
girls by NAF and then join the day and night sorties with the BAF to the
Sambisa Forest.
“Please note that due to limited seats on the search plane,
only two of the invited BBOG members will join the NAF sorties.
“After the sorties, the team will return to Yola for bidding
by the NAF on their daily search for the girls as well as all those who have
been abducted by Boko Haram.
“Departure is scheduled for 8.30a.m. at the Air Force wing
of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Monday the Jan. 17, 2017, ” the letter reads in part.
The government stated that the trip would avail the BBOG the
opportunity to witness and better understand the efforts being made to secure
the freedom of the girls and other victims of Book Haram terrorists.
