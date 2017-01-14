Hello 

'Sacked FRC boss vowed to force Pastor Adeboye to step down'

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

FG invites BBOG for search of Chibok Girls in Sambisa

14 January 2017, 20:53

Abuja - The Federal Government has invited members of the Bring Our Girls Back (BBOG) to a short trip in a military operational flight into Sambisa forest in search of the missing Chibok girls.

The invitation extended to members of the BBOG, an advocacy group for the release of the missing school girls from Chibok, Borno, was contained in a letter dated Jan. 11.

The letter signed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and addressed to Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, the convener of the group was made available to the media on Saturday.

In the letter, the government asked the BBOG to nominate three of its members to join on the guided trip on Jan. 16 in recognition of the unwavering commitment of the group to the release of the girls

“The trip being planned by the military will see the ministers of defence and information, the Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Army Staff joining the invited BBOG members and a select group of journalists.

“They will first go to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Command Centre in Yola to witness firsthand the efforts being made to search for the girls by NAF and then join the day and night sorties with the BAF to the Sambisa Forest.

Also read: BBOG group to stage protests to mark 1 000 days of Chibok girls abduction

“Please note that due to limited seats on the search plane, only two of the invited BBOG members will join the NAF sorties.

“After the sorties, the team will return to Yola for bidding by the NAF on their daily search for the girls as well as all those who have been abducted by Boko Haram.

“Departure is scheduled for 8.30a.m. at the Air Force wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Monday the  Jan. 17, 2017, ” the letter reads in part.

The government stated that the trip would avail the BBOG the opportunity to witness and better understand the efforts being made to secure the freedom of the girls and other victims of Book Haram terrorists.

- NAN

- NAN

Marchers press for the release of the missing Chibok schoolgirls during a rally in Abuja. (Philip Ojisua, AFP)

