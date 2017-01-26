Hello 

FG orders investigation of BBNaija shooting in South Africa

The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

FG orders release of N150bn to oil marketers

26 January 2017, 09:07

Abuja - The federal government has ordered the payment of 150 billion naira to Independent oil marketers across the country.

The move is to douse threats of abridging  steady supply of petroleum products within the nation.

The N150 billion is said to be the bridging cost for the delivery of petroleum products across the country, reports The Nation

Chief of Staff to President President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari gave the order at a meeting he had with key players in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry on Wednesday at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

The meeting according to Daily Trust was attended by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun; the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Kachalla Maikanti; representatives of the Independent and Major Oil Marketers Associations as well as heads of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency and the Petroleum Pipelines and Products Marketing Company.

The national secretary of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Zarma Mustapha who spoke after the meeting, clarified that the gathering was not about fuel increase but on the disbursement of the N150 billion which is accrued to the marketers as bridging costs.

Mustapha, who urged marketers to return to work based on the assurances from government on the immediate payment of the fund, assured that with the development they should go back to their normal businesses.

- News 24

Tags nnpc ibe kachikwu kemi adeosun muhammadu buhari abuja oil and gas sector
