FG rejects BBOG conditions for joining Chibok Girls’ search mission

Abuja - The Federal Government has rejected the conditions
given by the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group for joining a day search sorties
for missing Chibok girls to Sambisa Forest.
In a letter addressed to the convener of the group, Mrs
Obiageli Ezekwesili, which was made available to the media on Sunday, the
government said it was unable to postpone the trip as scheduled.
The letter dated Jan. 14 was signed by the Minister of
Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.
“Thank you for your letter, dated Jan. 13, which is in
response to ours of Jan. 11, requesting that we change the date of the proposed
guided tour of the North-East to accommodate a Pre-Tour Meeting between your
organisation and some top officials of the Federal Government.
“We have also noted the conditions you gave for embarking on
the trip which include the said Pre-Tour Meeting and the retraction of some
remarks allegedly made by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. – Gen. Tukur Buratai,
which the #BBOG finds to be slanderous.
“We regret, however, to inform you that we are unable to postpone
the trip as scheduled.”
The government insisted the team would proceed on the trip
on Monday as scheduled because of the narrow window available to have a good
weather on the day.
It said that payment for the satellite downlink streaming of
the mission had been made for the day and shifting the date will require
another round of booking to secure such a slot.
The government added that apart from the BBOG members, local
and international journalists had been invited for the trip, while some
preparations had been made by the Nigerian military.
It noted that the remarks purportedly made by the Chief of
Army Staff and the request for a meeting with its certain top officials were
irrelevant to its request for the BBOG to join in the search mission.
The government stressed that it extended the invitation to
the BBOG in recognition of the group’s commitment to the safe release of the
Chibok girls in captivity and interest in the welfare of those who had been
released.
“We hope that the BBOG will drop its conditions and join the
trip which shows the commitment of the Federal Government to securing freedom
for the Chibok girls and its transparency in handling the issues of the girls.”
The government had in a letter of Jan. 11, invited members
of BBOG to a short trip in a military operational flight into Sambisa forest in
search of the missing Chibok girls.
In the letter, the government asked the BBOG to nominate
three of its members to join on the guided trip out of which two would join the
sorties due to limited seats on the search plane.
The government had stated that the trip would avail the BBOG
the opportunity to witness and better understand the efforts being made to
secure the freedom of the girls and other victims of Book Haram terrorists.
The BBOG had in its reply to the invitation letter requested
the government to meet certain conditions before the tour and also demanded for
a change in the scheduled date.
Specifically, the group requested a Pre-Tour Meeting with some officials of
government and a retraction of some remarks allegedly made by the Chief of Army
Staff, which it alleged are defamatory.
