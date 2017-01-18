FG says it is 'seriously negotiating' release of remaining Chibok girls

Abuja - The Federal Government has said it is working on negotiations on how to rescue the remaining 195 Chibok girls still in custody of the Boko Haram insurgents, Punch reports.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this on Tuesday in Yola, Adamawa State.



He gave an assurance that the negotiations for the release of the girls in captivity were ongoing and that it had not been stalled as being speculated.



The minister spoke at a briefing at the Air Force Base in Yola to conclude a day and night rounds of search of the missing girls in Sambisa Forest.



Mohammed, the Minister of Defence, Brig. Gen. Mansur Dan-Alli (retd.); the convener of the BringBackOurGirls group, Obiageli Ezekwesili, and some selected local and foreign journalists participated in the search mission.



The minister, who was ecstatic about the success of the trip, said that the gains recorded by the military in the theatre of war was helping the negotiation because of the carrot and stick approach the Federal Government had adopted to end insurgency.



He recalled that a meeting was recently held, which he said, was a near success, adding that the government would not rest on its oars in ensuring a safe return of all the missing girls and others in captivity.



Though he said that there were factions among the Boko Haram hierarchy, he expressed optimism that the negotiations would be successful.



Mohammed noted that the capture of Camp Zairo in Sambisa, which is the headquarters and stronghold of the insurgents, was very crucial to defeating the terrorists.



He also stressed that the proportion of the camp to the size of the forest notwithstanding, the capture was a big victory for the military.



He likened the capture of the camp to the sacking of a government from its seat of power.



Mohammed commended the members of the Nigerian Air Force for their professionalism and for deployment of modern technology in their operations.



- News 24