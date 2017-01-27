FG seizes $1.2 billion oil bloc in Shell, Eni scandal

Johannesburg — Nigeria is seizing back one of Africa's
richest oil blocs and will prosecute petroleum giants Shell and Eni in a $1.2
billion corruption scandal that has drawn investigators from the United States,
Italy, France, Switzerland and Holland, according to a Nigerian Federal High
Court document.
The court on Thursday ceded control of Oil Prospecting
License 245 to the government while the West African country's Economic and
Financial Crimes Commission investigates and prosecutes suspects in the
"Malabu Oil scam," according to a statement from the commission.
The commission's petition to the court says Dutch-British
corporation Shell and Italian Agip — now Eni — bought the bloc in 2011 knowing
the transaction was "fraught with fraud" and that the $1.2 billion
payment to former petroleum minister Dan Etete and his allies was a bribe. The
state oil company got only $210 million from the deal.
The government is preparing further charges of
"conspiracy, bribery, official corruption and money-laundering"
against Shell and Eni, the petition says.
Criminal charges already have been filed against both
companies and several executives in an Italian court in Milan.
"This is historic. Generations of Nigerians have been
robbed of life-saving services while oil men have grown rich at their
expense," said Simon Taylor of the anti-corruption body Global Witness.
"Companies and their investors must understand they can no longer do
backdoor deals with corrupt officials without paying a hefty price."
Eni has not received notification of the court order,
spokesman Roberto Carlo Albini told The Associated Press. "Eni denies any
wrongdoing," he said. Shell Nigeria spokesman Bamidele Olugbenga Odugbesan
said he had no comment.
The oil companies paid the $1.2 billion into a Nigerian
government escrow account at the London branch of JPMorgan Chase, and former
justice minister Mohammed Bello Adoke authorized its distribution.
The commission last month filed charges of fraud and money
laundering against Etete, Adoke and businessman Aliyu Abubakar.
The petition says Nigeria's former military dictator Gen.
Sani Abacha and Etete used front men to form Malabu Oil and Gas Ltd. and illegally
awarded themselves OPL 245. After Abacha's mysterious death in 1998, the
company directors and shareholding was fraudulently altered to divest Abacha's
son, Mohammed, it says.
The Malabu bloc was seized by the government once before, by
the civilian government of Olusegun Obasanjo in 2001. Malabu Oil sued and an
out of court agreement returned the bloc to the company.For
- AP