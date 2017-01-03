Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

FG stops controversial budgetary allocations

03 January 2017, 17:20

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The federal government has discontinued the allocation funds for the maintenance of plants and generators in its foreign missions and embassies in countries with stable power supply.

The Nigerian government has discontinued the allocation funds for the maintenance of plants and generators in its foreign missions and embassies in countries with stable power supply.

Investigation had revealed the allocation of nearly a quarter of a billion Naira for the maintenance of generators to foreign embassies, which clearly have no need for power generators due to the absence of power cuts in the countries.

The story revealed that despite paying N523 million for electricity charges in 2013, the embassies would spend an extra N170 million – N117 million for fuelling and N51.9 million for maintenance of plants – to power generators in some 100 foreign missions.

The investigation discovered that the funds for the maintenance of generator was not a feature of previous budgets until it was inserted in the 2013 budget.

But a review of the recently released 2017 budget shows that the government has partially discontinued the controversial allocations. The controversial provisions were also not made in the 2016 budgets.

In the 2017 budget, while no funds were allocated for fuelling and maintenance of plants and generators, in foreign missions in countries with stable power supply, funds were allocated for the maintenance of generators and plants in countries with erratic power supply, mainly Third-World countries.

For instance, while funds were allocated for the maintenance and fuelling of generators in missions in Ghana, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Malaysia and Cameroon, allocations for the items were not made for missions in Germany, China, Turkey, Switzerland, Vietnam, Pakistan, United States.

In African capitals, no funds were allocated for maintenance and fuelling of generators in foreign missions in Dakar, Maputo, Kigali, Pretoria, and Tunis. The mission in Cairo got an allocation of N3 072 000.00 for fuelling of generator but received no allocations for generator maintenance. Similarly, the mission in Algiers was allocated N614 000 for fuelling of generator but received nothing for generator maintenance.

The mission domiciled in Lisbon, Portugal was, however, allocated N192 000.00 for generator maintenance. It is the only Western-based mission that received an allocation for generator maintenance. However, no fund was allocated for the fuelling of the generator. Portugal, like most other European countries, has regular power supply.

- News 24

Tags nigeria
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Popular activist blasts Buhari over New Year message

03 January 2017, 17:20

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.