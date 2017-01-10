Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM introduces new payment ahead of January 14 comeback

Ahead of its January 14 relaunch, MMM Nigeria has said it is introducing Bitcoin, the 2016 world’s best performing currency, as its means of payment.

FG suspends law that led Adeboye to step down

10 January 2017, 05:44

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The Federal Government on Monday suspended the controversial Corporate Governance Code which led to the stepping down of Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Nigeria.

The code which was enacted by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria was suspended on Monday in a statement by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah.

The statement issued by the minister’s Strategic Communication Adviser, Constance Ikokwu, said the code was suspended in order to carry out a detailed review of its application.
 
The statement reads in part, “The Corporate Governance Code issued by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria has been suspended, pending a detailed review, extensive consultation with stakeholders and reconstitution of the board of the FRC.

“Government remains committed to restoring and enhancing market confidence and improving the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.

“Government is committed to strengthening FRC and enhancing its capacity to fulfill its core mandate.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had also on Monday sacked the of head of FRC, Jim Obazee.

Buhari according to News 24 announced the sack of the FRC boss in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

Obazee is to be replaced by Daniel Asapokhai while a new board, headed by Adedotun Sulaiman was also constituted for the agency.

No official reason was given for Obazee’s sack.

- News 24

Tags enoch adeboye abuja religion

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.