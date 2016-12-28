Hello 

FG to buy N400m vehicles for Obasanjo, Jonathan amidst recession

28 December 2016, 10:02

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja-  The Federal Government will spend N400m on the purchase of vehicles for the nation’s former heads of government and their deputies in 2017, Punch reports.

The figure formed part of the N9.882bn budgeted for the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for the year.

According to the details of the 2017 Appropriation Bill currently before the National Assembly on Tuesday, N280.099m was budgeted for the purchase of vehicles for seven former Presidents and Heads of State.

Further details showed that N120.090m would be used to procure vehicles for four former Vice-Presidents and ex-Chiefs of General Staff.

The nation’s seven living former heads of government include Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.); Olusegun Obasanjo, Shehu Shagari; Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd.); Ernest Shonekan; Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar (retd.); and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The four living former Vice-Presidents and ex-Chiefs of General Staff are former Vice-President Alex Ekwueme; Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (retd.); Gen. Oladipo Diya (retd.), Atiku Abubakar  and former Vice-President Namadi Sambo.

The budget details did not indicate the number of vehicles that would be bought for each of the former leaders. The brands of the vehicles were also not disclosed.

Apart from the leaders, the office of the SGF will also buy N32m vehicles for offices and units in the office according to Republicannews

The government will also spend a total of N170m on the nation’s Independence Day and Democracy Day celebrations.

While Nigeria’s Democracy Day holds every May 29, Independence Day holds every October 1.

Both ceremonies have not been marked lavishly since the inception of the present administration.

The office is also expected to spend N1.322bn on the procurement and installation of security system across selected Ministries, Departments and Agencies.


- News 24

Tags goodluck jonathan olusegun obasanjo nigeria
