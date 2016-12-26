Hello 

Fayose bribed Pastor Adeboye with a huge amount of money – APC

The All Progressives Congress has accused Gov Ayodele Fayose of bribing the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye for praising him for his boldness at defending Ekiti people.

FG to establish NIPOST Property Development Company

26 December 2016, 19:19

Abuja - The Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, said on Monday the ministry would soon establish a Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) Property Development Company.

Shittu said this when he featured at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

The minister said that the idea of the property company came about because of the vast land assets of the agency across the country lying fallow.

“We thought that instead of leaving this land completely unutilised, we can also lease part of it to private developers to develop these landed property into shopping complexes, offices, shopping malls, markets and even into paid garages so as to provide services to members of the public,’’ he said.

The minister said that NIPOST would also introduce transport and logistics services with its array of vehicles.

He said that the vehicles were being underutilised merely as mail vans and most of them were lying waste, adding that they could be converted to commercial uses and generate revenue for the agency.

Also read: NIPOST shuts down 2 illegal courier companies in Lagos

“We are introducing what we call NIPOST transport and logistics services, because NIPOST and mail carriage necessarily involve vehicles, because you have to have vehicles to go from one location to the other.

“These vehicles are being under utilised in our estimation because it merely carries mails.

“We could accelerate the benefit of these vehicles by also utilising them to help in carrying merchandise for people.

“The NIPOST transport and logistics services will be a company where the use of these vehicles will be commercialised to ensure that we make more money for NIPOST and consequently for Nigeria.

“Apart from servicing the needs of the citizenry, it will also be able to earn very good revenue for government,’’ Shittu said.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to use these ventures when they are finally in the public domain for more revenue to be generated for the government.

He sad with more income, government would be better placed to improve the quality of life of the citizens.

- NAN

Tags nipost national
Popular pastor predicts the death of T.B Joshua

26 December 2016, 16:51

