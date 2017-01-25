Hello 

FG orders investigation of BBNaija shooting in South Africa

The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

FG urged to save Nigerians enslaved in Qatar

25 January 2017, 18:46

Abuja - The International Trade Union Congress (ITUC) has appealed to Nigeria to protect its citizens working as slaves in Qatar.

ITUC Secretary General, Sharon Baron, Nigeria had a proper stance in the promotion of decent work hence must intervene.

“Nigeria has always been a strong government in defence of decent work and we need your support in this fight against slave labour as the government of Qatar run a system where the workers right are determined by the employers and not by the government even in the issues of minimum wage,” said Baron.

She added, “We need your help to protect Nigerians in Qatar.”

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Nwabueze, in a meeting with Baron, expressed the support of Nigeria to the efforts of the International Labour Organisation at combating slave labour in Qatar.

Also read: Brexit threatens £6bn Nigeria-UK trade balance

He said his Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had addressed the matter leading to the proposed agreement between the Ministry of Labour and Employment and Qatar.

Some Nigerians have been deceived with fake job offers in the Middle East country.

If not enslaved after falling for the scams, it is believed victims are living in detention and uncompleted buildings earmarked for demolition.

It is reported Nigeria has the world’s eighth highest number of slaves, estimated at over 875 000.

The country is a key source country for women trafficked to Europe and sold into sex work, according to the Global Slavery Index. 


- CAJ News

Tags abuja slaves trade unions
