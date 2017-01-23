Hello 

Army officer attacks Nigeria’s service chiefs

A top infantry commander has described the country’s service chiefs as “Nollywood actors.”

FG warns Nigerians to stay away from Libya

23 January 2017, 19:59

Abuja - The Federal Government has warned Nigerians to stay clear of Libya following purported killings of black immigrants in the country.

The warning came after videos and pictures of the killing of black immigrants in Libya were circulated online.

The warning was given by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement on Monday said although the authenticity of the pictures and tapes in question could not be verified, it was a known fact that Libya had been allegedly executing black immigrants illegally for years.

The statement reads, “I hereby appeal again to Nigerian migrants to avoid Libya as penalty for illegal migration to Libya, when caught, is usually a death sentence.

“As the Chairman Committee on Diaspora in the House of Representatives in the Seventh Assembly, we intervened in the case of 24 Nigerians about to be killed in Libya.

“The Committee, in collaboration with SERAP, an NGO, petitioned the UN, AU, ECOWAS, and Ghadaffi yielded to pressure and released them.

“As at two months ago, NEMA alongside, the Nigerian Embassy in Libya evacuated over 2000 Nigerians from Libya.

“The Nigerian embassy in Libya, working with NEMA has relentlessly intervened in cases involving Nigerians in trouble in Libya and will continue to do so.

“Libyans are dealing with their own struggles as there is no recognized government in place.

“The office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora hereby appeals again to Nigerian migrants to avoid Libya as penalty for illegal migration to Libya, when caught, is usually a death sentence.”











Tags muhammadu buhari abuja iman
Buhari says he is proud of Nigeria media

23 January 2017, 18:46
