A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Fire incident increases electricity blackouts across Nigeria

Abuja - The Transmission Company of Nigeria said on Saturday that a fire incident had completely destroyed the firm’s protection and control equipment, reports Punch

The General Manager, Public Affairs of TCN, Mrs. Seun Olagunju, explained in a statement that the fire incident occurred on Wednesday and that the equipment destroyed were located in TCN’s relay and control room in Rivers state.

Also read:Nationwide blackout looms as TCN bars workers

She said the development had prevented the evacuation of guaranteed 450 megawatts of electricity generated by the station.

She, however, said the cause of the inferno had yet to be ascertained as of Saturday.

She said the team was also asked to make an alternative arrangement for the evacuation of power generated by Afam VI station into the grid.

Read more at Punch



- News24