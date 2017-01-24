Hello 

APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

Former Education minister dies at 79

24 January 2017, 15:13

Abuja - Former minister of state for Education, Saka Saadu has been reported dead, Tribune reports.

Saadu, an alumnus of the University of Ibadan, served at different times as permanent secretary and secretary to state government in Kwara state.

Saadu, of Aseleke compound, Okekere, Ilorin, died on Monday aged 79.

A statement by the spokesman of the family, Bolaji Saadu, said Janaza prayer had been held on Monday evening at the deceased’s family residence while burial also held at his residence, off Ahmadu Bello Way, Ilorin.

In a condolence message, the Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, described the death of the former minister as shocking and great loss to the state.



- News 24

Tags nigeria
