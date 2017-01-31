Former governor allegedly behind 2face’s planned protest

Abuja - Investigations have revealed that former Akwa Ibom state governor is the chief sponsor of the proposed nationwide protest to be led by 2face Idibia according to naija.com.

The protest which is planned to hold on Sunday, February 5, had generated some controversies with some celebrities supporting 2baba and others against him.



Monday, January 20, a source revealed that 2face was being used as a stooge to drive the protest aimed at smearing the Buhari-led Federal Government.



In 2013, 2face and his wife,Annie Macaulay were gifted two brand new Prado SUVs by this former governor as their wedding gift which they amiably accepted.



Meanwhile, Nigerian professor Akindele Adetoye has come out to blast the singer over his actions calling a bloody illiterate.



- News 24