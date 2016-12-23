Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Four female suicide bombers shot dead in Borno

Maiduguri - Four female suicide bombers in Borno State were killed after troops of Operation Rescue Finale shot them while trying to detonate their Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

It was learnt that two of the bombers were shot by soldiers while they were trying to break into the troops at their base in Limankara, after which their IEDs exploded.

The two other females were shot dead, while trying to detonate their explosives at another troops’ base in Mafa, reports Punch

Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Leo Irabor confirmed the incident, stating that 3 civilians were injured.

He said, “The two suicide bombers attempted to sneak into troops’ location at Mafa checkpoint. They were shot when they failed to stop at a distance. The explosive devices detonated and killed them.















- News 24