Osinbajo resignation rumour: Saraki denies being asked to take over

Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

Fraudsters sell Nigeria Army forms to public

26 January 2017, 18:02

Abuja- Nigerian Army has warned the public to the activities of fraudsters demanding money from applicants of the 76 Regular Recruits Intake for trades/non tradesmen and women.

The fraudsters are said to be posing as army officers with the names, Lieutenant Femi and Lieutenant Gbenga Danjuma, operate with the GSM number 08165007425.

Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman, Army spokesperson, said while efforts were ongoing to track and apprehend the fraudulent syndicates, the general public should note that the Nigerian Army did not charge applicants money or gratification for whatever reasons.

“The public is therefore encouraged to report any person or group parading himself or herself as an agent of the NA for the ongoing recruitment exercise.”

The general public has also advised to be wary of dubious offers of recruitment especially through the internet and report such offers or person to the nearest Nigerian Army unit or formation and police stations. 

- CAJ News

Tags nigeria
Nigeria, three other countries may face famine in 2017

26 January 2017, 17:03
