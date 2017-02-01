FRSC set for nationwide enforcement of Speed Limiting Device February 1

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.
This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.
Hi News addict,
Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.
Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.
Morning clouds. Warm.
Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile
All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.
Riot broke out on Mojeed street, Igando Lagos, when a 40-year-old Hausa trader, Ibrahim Adamu, allegedly killed a bus driver, Lekan Adeleke.
Abuja - The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it is set for full enforcement of the installation of the Speed Limiting Device on commercial vehicles scheduled to begin nationwide on Wednesday, Febuary 1.
Spokesman of the corps, Mr Bisi Kazeem, told newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja that sector and field commands of the agency had been fully mobilised for the exercise.
Kazeem said that the Army, Police, Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies had been put on standby to provide security support.
He also said that Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) had been dispatched with a directive that copies be shared to security agencies within the commands’ areas of jurisdiction.
“A template for daily report has also be designed and forwarded to commands. Booking sheets with Failure to Install Speed Limiting Device (FSLD) have been distributed to field commands.
“To ensure seriousness of purpose, sector commanders have been advised to start with joint patrols with unit commands to have more personnel and create impact for the whole of February.
“Also, commands are to hold mobile court sittings at the onset, and where mobile courts are likely to slow down enforcement, such commands should go ahead without it.
“We have created a situation room to monitor and collate report on daily basis and test-run for the clampdown,’’ the FRSC spokesman said.
He said that defaulters would either pay a fine of N3,000 or have their vehicles impounded, to be released after installing the device.
He explained that the decision to begin with commercial vehicles was informed by their high rate of involvement in road accidents across the country.
“There is an offence known as Failure to Install Speed Limiting Device (FSLD ) which is already embedded in our fine tickets and the fine is N3 000, but it is discretional.
“You may decide to book and allow to go without impounding the vehicle. In some situations you take such a person to mobile courts.
“The court will then decide the fine. It may be lower than the N3,000; it may be higher, depending on the situation.
“What we are trying to do is to register that it has started. It is not necessarily impounding all vehicles in Nigeria in one swoop, thereby making life difficult for road users, no.
“ It is a gradual thing that we are starting all over Nigeria, and that is to say it is no longer advisory.
“You either pay fines, or be taken to mobile court to be charged or in extreme situation, you are asked to come and install before your vehicle is released to you after impoundment,’’ Kazeem said.
Kazeem said that the need to begin with commercial vehicles could not be over-emphasised owing to their high rate of involvement in road accidents across the country.
Citing FRSC statistics, the FRSC spokesman said that commercial vehicles accounted for over 50 per cent of the total number of vehicles involved in road accidents in the country.
He explained that vendors of the device had been selected through a screening process by an inter-agency technical committee.
- NAN
(iStock)
Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...
Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...
The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.
Read more...
It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...
A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...
Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity. Read more...
We have recently returned from a visit to Nigeria’s Borno State. Amid the hunger and displacement, we saw that something else was terribly wrong. Read more...
We the student body known as Biafran Students in Diaspora (BSD) wish to take this opportunity to respond formally to the utterances attributed to the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, an Igbo. Read more...
Read more...
A leader’s job is not to dictate, but rather to be respected, admired and be a trustee, of the land we love, with so much potential, a land which should be freer than free. Its still a long way to fufilling our destiny! Read more...
The recession should be seen as an opportunity for the country’s promotion as long as we all collectively conduct ourselves in a patriotic manner, writes Isaac Asabor.
Read more...
We want to imitate the whites in everything because we are ignorant of our inherent originality and content. We spend all our Naira to acquire his inventions because we so oblivious of our natural endowments that we allow him have it for free. Read more...
ADSU integrity forum has accused the Sunday Joshua Wugira, a lawyer, of adopting unorthodox tactics by abusing his privilege by attacking the integrity of ADSU Vice Chancellor Dr. Moses Zira Zaruwa, writes a News24 reader. Read more...
Poetry by Abdulsalam Jubril. Read more...
Every leader has the opportunity to become great and making himself immortal in the lives and hearts of people for generations to come. Will Mr. President seize this opportunity?, questions Abdulsalam Jubril. Read more...
Members of the black nationhood are very funny people with specialty in compromising everything they touch or learn, writes Olaniyi Odina. Read more...