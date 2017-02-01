Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Riot breaks out in Lagos as Hausa trader kills Yoruba driver over N30

Riot broke out on Mojeed street, Igando Lagos, when a 40-year-old Hausa trader, Ibrahim Adamu, allegedly killed a bus driver, Lekan Adeleke.

FRSC set for nationwide enforcement of Speed Limiting Device February 1

01 February 2017, 06:01

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it is set for full enforcement of the installation of the Speed Limiting Device on commercial vehicles scheduled to begin nationwide on Wednesday, Febuary 1.

Spokesman of the corps, Mr Bisi Kazeem, told newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja that sector and field commands of the agency had been fully mobilised for the exercise.

Kazeem said that the Army, Police, Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies had been put on standby to provide security support.

According to him, a portal of Speed Limiting Device (SLD) has been created and is operational, and that a short code to confirm the installation of SLD is active.

He also said that Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) had been dispatched with a directive that copies be shared to security agencies within the commands’ areas of jurisdiction.

“A template for daily report has also be designed and forwarded to commands. Booking sheets with Failure to Install Speed Limiting Device (FSLD) have been distributed to field commands.

“To ensure seriousness of purpose, sector commanders have been advised to start with joint patrols with unit commands to have more personnel and create impact for the whole of February.

“Also, commands are to hold mobile court sittings at the onset, and where mobile courts are likely to slow down enforcement, such commands should go ahead without it.

“We have created a situation room to monitor and collate report on daily basis and test-run for the clampdown,’’ the FRSC spokesman said.

He said that defaulters would either pay a fine of N3,000 or have their vehicles impounded, to be released after installing the device.

He explained that the decision to begin with commercial vehicles was informed by their high rate of involvement in road accidents across the country.

“There is an offence known as Failure to Install Speed Limiting Device (FSLD ) which is already embedded in our fine tickets and the fine is N3 000, but it is discretional.

“You may decide to book and allow to go without impounding the vehicle. In some situations you take such a person to mobile courts.

“The court will then decide the fine. It may be lower than the N3,000; it may be higher, depending on the situation.

“What we are trying to do is to register that it has started. It is not necessarily impounding all vehicles in Nigeria in one swoop, thereby making life difficult for road users, no.

“ It is a gradual thing that we are starting all over Nigeria, and that is to say it is no longer advisory.

“You either pay fines, or be taken to mobile court to be charged or in extreme situation, you are asked to come and install before your vehicle is released to you after impoundment,’’ Kazeem said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that enforcement of the SLD installation had been postponed thrice since Sept. 1, 2015, following appeal by stakeholders.

Kazeem said that the need to begin with commercial vehicles could not be over-emphasised owing to their high rate of involvement in road accidents across the country.

Citing FRSC statistics, the FRSC spokesman said that commercial vehicles accounted for over 50 per cent of the total number of vehicles involved in road accidents in the country.

He explained that vendors of the device had been selected through a screening process by an inter-agency technical committee.

Membership of the committee, according to him, was drawn from the FRSC, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC)

- NAN

Tags frsc abuja road safety public transport
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

EFCC boss vows to fire officials involved in malpractices

31 January 2017, 19:08
(iStock)

(iStock)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.