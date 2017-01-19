The Federal Government has said it is working on negotiations on how to rescue the remaining 195 Chibok girls still in custody of the Boko Haram insurgents.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Fuel scarcity looms as marketers stop importation

Abuja - Shortage of petrol looms nationwide as oil marketers serve a notice of their intention to shun importation of product, reports Vanguard

The marketers blame their decision on lack of funds and inability to secure loans from banks as a result of the N660 billion owed them by the government.

Marketers under the aegis of Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) said that the N660 billion debt owed them by the Federal Government for products already imported, coupled with interest on bank loans had been their major hindrance to petroleum importation.

According to the Executive Secretary, Olufemi Adewole, most marketers had stopped importing fuel due to government’s refusal to pay outstanding debt owed.

The main debt, which the government owes members of DAPPMA, Adewole stated, is over N500 billion, while interest on loans is over N160 billion, reports New Telegraph .

The queue at the Apapa depot, he said, was due to marketers’ inability to import petrol, adding that the current marketer dynamics made it difficult for marketers to import.







According to Adewole, most marketers now depend on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, for imported petro.

- News 24