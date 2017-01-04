The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

Fulani herdsmen branded a lethal terrorist threat

Abuja - The 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative (21CWI) has forecast doom for Nigeria in 2017 amid conflicts between farmers and herdsman.



The United States-based organisation, which advocates for freedom of Christians, said this could leave vulnerable a country already suffering terrorism by the Boko Haram and famine.



“Burgeoning Fulani militant attacks across central Nigeria threaten to further fracture Christian communities and destabilise the most populist and largest economy in Africa,” said Elijah Brown, Executive Vice President of 21CWI.

He wondered if the Fulani militants, accused as perpetrators of the conflict over land in parts of central Nigeria would in 2017 be recognized as one of the “most lethal terrorist threats in the world,” or it would continue being minimised by a narrative of traditional “farmer-herdsmen”

conflict.



“In the shadow of Boko Haram, Fulani militancy has grown in central Nigeria since 2014,” said Brown.



He alleged highly asymmetric attacks have largely impacted Christian minority communities and left dozens of villages burned to the ground.



“Innocent infants (have been) slaughtered by machetes and the breadbasket of Nigeria imperiled,” said Brown.



- CAJ News