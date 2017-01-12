Hello 

Buhari removes Mamora, Bugaje from new ambassadorial list

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

Full list of Buhari's new ambassadorial nominees

12 January 2017, 14:02

Abuja- President Muhammadu Buhari resubmitted names of non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate on Thursday, two months after the legislature rejected his first list.

George Oguntade, a retired Supreme Court Judge, and Olorunmimbe Mamora, former Senator, are two of the well-known figures dropped by Buhari.

Also, Adegboyega Ogunwusi, an elder brother of the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, was also dropped.

Full List of the new nominees as read by Saraki:

Uzoma Eminike, Abia;

Aminu Lawal (Adamawa);

Godwin Umoh (Akwa Ibom);

Christopher Okeke (Anambra);

Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi);

Baba Maigudu (Bauchi);

Stanley Douye (Bayelsa);

Stephen Uba (Benue);

Baba Ahmed Gida (Borno);

Utobong Asuquo (Cross River);

Frank Ofegina (Delta);

Joda Udoh (Ebonyi);

Yagwe Ede (Edo);

Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti);

Chris Eze (Enugu);

Sulieman Hassan (Gombe);

Sylvanus Usofo (Imo);

Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa);

Ahmed Bamilli (Kaduna);

Deborah Yahaya (Kaduna);

D. Abdulkadir (Kano);

Haruna Arungungu (Kano);

Musa Udo (Katsina),

Mohammed Rimi (Katsina);

Tijani Bande (Kebbi);

Y. Aliu (Kogi);

Nurudeen Mohammed (Kwara),

Mohammed Isa (Kwara);

Adesola Omotade (Lagos);

Modupe Remi (Lagos);

Musa Mohammed (Nasarawa);

Ahmed Ibeto; Niger;

Susan Aderonke Folarin (Ogun);

Jacob Daudu (Ondo);

Afolayon Adeyemi (Osun);

A. Olaniyi (Oyo);

James Dmika (Plateau);

Haruna Abdullahi (Plateau);

Orji Ngofa (Rivers);

Sahibi Isa Dada (Sokoto);

Kabir Umar (Sokoto);

Jika Ado (Taraba);

Goni Zana (Yobe);

Garba T. (Zamfara);

Bala Mohammad (Zamfara); and

Ibrahim Dada (FCT).

- News 24

Tags muhammadu buhari nigeria
Fayose ejects federal agencies from offices

12 January 2017, 13:01
Muhammadu Buhari (File, AP)

