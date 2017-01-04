Future unclear for surrendering Boko Haram terrorists

Abuja - Over 300 Boko Haram terrorists who have surrendered
to authorities in Chad are still being held at a local school without clarification
of their status.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of
Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the 316 men and adolescents were held at the
Baga Sola high school amid a worrying food situation.
This is exacerbated by the fact humanitarian access is
limited in some areas due to the Lake Chad’s rising waters.
OCHA said the situation requires advocacy with the
government in order to respond to victims food needs and avoid humanitarian
risks.
In December, more than 70 people reportedly left the Baga
Sola site in search of food.
“The situation remains dynamic as people continue to
surrender,” OCHA stated.
The agency disclosed 15 people reportedly surrendered late
December while 42 others are reportedly in Tchoukoutalia, waiting to be
transferred to Baga-Sola.
- CAJ News