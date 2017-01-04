Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Future unclear for surrendering Boko Haram terrorists

Abuja - Over 300 Boko Haram terrorists who have surrendered to authorities in Chad are still being held at a local school without clarification of their status.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the 316 men and adolescents were held at the Baga Sola high school amid a worrying food situation.

This is exacerbated by the fact humanitarian access is limited in some areas due to the Lake Chad’s rising waters.

OCHA said the situation requires advocacy with the government in order to respond to victims food needs and avoid humanitarian risks.

Also read: Borno official arrested for hiding Boko Haram commander

In December, more than 70 people reportedly left the Baga Sola site in search of food.

“The situation remains dynamic as people continue to surrender,” OCHA stated.

The agency disclosed 15 people reportedly surrendered late December while 42 others are reportedly in Tchoukoutalia, waiting to be transferred to Baga-Sola.

– CAJ News

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- CAJ News