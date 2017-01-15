Gambia's Barrow in Senegal 'until his inauguration'

Dakar - Gambian president-elect Adama Barrow is in
neighbouring Senegal and will remain there at the request of West African
leaders until his planned inauguration this week, Senegalese sources said
Sunday.
"Senegalese President Macky Sall accepted on Saturday
in Bamako to welcome Gambian president-elect Adama Barrow in Dakar until his
inauguration," the official APS agency said citing an official.
Barrow is expected to take power on January 19 when
President Yahya Jammeh's mandate runs out, but the long-serving leader has
refused to cede power after disputing the result of a December 1 election won by
Barrow.
A source with the Senegalese presidency confirmed to AFP
that Barrow was in Dakar following consultations with heads of state from the
Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) at a Bamako summit.
Also read: African leaders apply pressure as Jammeh faces isolation
"Barrow is in Dakar as of Sunday, just after
midnight," the official source told APS. "The Senegalese president
accepted the request of his Liberian counterpart Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the
current ECOWAS president," it added.
Barrow flew into the Malian capital as a surprise guest at
the Africa-France summit after talks broke down Friday between a three-nation
west African delegation and Jammeh.For
the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us
on Twitter and like our Facebook page.
- AFP