Gambia’s Supreme Court postpones hearing in Jammeh’s petition

Banjul - Gambia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday postponed hearing
in a petition filed by outgoing President Yahya Jammeh to challenge the results
of the Dec. 1 presidential election which he lost to Adama Barrow.
The court’s registrar said “the case has been adjourned
until Jan. 16, since only one of the required minimum of five judges is
present.’’
Barrow, a former real estate agent who was little known
before he announced his candidacy, was scheduled to take office on Jan. 19.
The postponement of the case came one day after the
Communications Minister, Sheriff Bojang, stepped down and fled the West African
nation.
Bojang said he resigned because Jammeh’s refusal to accept
the outcome of the presidential election was disregarding the will of the
people.
On Monday, several West African heads of state resolved to
intervene in Gambia’s political crisis after meeting in the Nigerian capital of
Abuja.
They were expected to arrive in Gambia to meet with Jammeh,
who ruled the country for more than two decades on Wednesday.
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the
UN and the African Union are also expected to take part in the dialogue and
call on Jammeh to respect the country’s constitution.
During an earlier meeting in December, West African heads of
state failed to convince Jammeh to permit peaceful transition of power.
Some observers fear that delays to the planned handover of
power can lead to violence.
- NAN