Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Osinbajo resignation rumour: Saraki denies being asked to take over

Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

Garba wants crusade against smugglers escalated

26 January 2017, 20:44

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Controller for Owerri, Mohammed Uba Garba, has challenged officers to intensify the onslaught against smuggling of contraband goods.

He spoke in the Imo State capital on Thursday as the organisation marked of the 2017 International Customs Day (ICD), held every year on January 26 each year.

“It has become much more imperative and apposite for the Customs to re-strategize its operations against the sharp unpatriotic practices of smugglers and their cohorts in order to always neutralize the antics of those still engrossed in the illicit business,” said Garba.

ICD was held under the theme, “Data Analysis for Effective Border Management.”

Also read: President Buhari is not dead says Garba Shehu

“This was sagaciously fashioned to highlight the essence and significance of business partnership approach,” said Garba.

He said the NCS current database in respect of checkmating anti-smuggling activities by some unpatriotic Nigerians showed the organisation had continued to acquire credibility in the onslaught against smugglers, their agents and collaborators.

“However, we cannot claim to have reached the apogee because it is not yet over until it is over,” said Garba.

He thus enjoined officer to redouble their efforts in order to meet the challenges ahead. 

 

 

- CAJ News

Tags abuja smuggling control goods
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Fraudsters sell Nigeria Army forms to public

26 January 2017, 18:02
iStock

iStock

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.