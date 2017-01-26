Garba wants crusade against smugglers escalated

Abuja - The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)
Controller for Owerri, Mohammed Uba Garba, has challenged officers to intensify
the onslaught against smuggling of contraband goods.
He spoke in the Imo State capital on Thursday as the
organisation marked of the 2017 International Customs Day (ICD), held every
year on January 26 each year.
“It has become much more imperative and apposite for the
Customs to re-strategize its operations against the sharp unpatriotic practices
of smugglers and their cohorts in order to always neutralize the antics of
those still engrossed in the illicit business,” said Garba.
ICD was held under the theme, “Data Analysis for Effective
Border Management.”
“This was sagaciously fashioned to highlight the essence and
significance of business partnership approach,” said Garba.
He said the NCS current database in respect of checkmating
anti-smuggling activities by some unpatriotic Nigerians showed the organisation
had continued to acquire credibility in the onslaught against smugglers, their
agents and collaborators.
“However, we cannot claim to have reached the apogee because
it is not yet over until it is over,” said Garba.
He thus enjoined officer to redouble their efforts in order
to meet the challenges ahead.
- CAJ News