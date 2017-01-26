Senate President Bukola Saraki has denied reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

Garba wants crusade against smugglers escalated

Abuja - The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Controller for Owerri, Mohammed Uba Garba, has challenged officers to intensify the onslaught against smuggling of contraband goods.

He spoke in the Imo State capital on Thursday as the organisation marked of the 2017 International Customs Day (ICD), held every year on January 26 each year.

“It has become much more imperative and apposite for the Customs to re-strategize its operations against the sharp unpatriotic practices of smugglers and their cohorts in order to always neutralize the antics of those still engrossed in the illicit business,” said Garba.

ICD was held under the theme, “Data Analysis for Effective Border Management.”

“This was sagaciously fashioned to highlight the essence and significance of business partnership approach,” said Garba.

He said the NCS current database in respect of checkmating anti-smuggling activities by some unpatriotic Nigerians showed the organisation had continued to acquire credibility in the onslaught against smugglers, their agents and collaborators.

“However, we cannot claim to have reached the apogee because it is not yet over until it is over,” said Garba.

He thus enjoined officer to redouble their efforts in order to meet the challenges ahead.

