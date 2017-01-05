Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

God told me not to serve in Buhari's government says Tunde Bakare

Lagos - The Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has disclosed that God directed him to stay away from the President Muhammadu Buhari – led administration for two years.

Bakare, who was Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 presidential election stated this to his church members in preparation for 2017.

He said many of his church members were mounting pressure on him to join the current administration.

Bakare according to Cable, however, insisted that it is best to follow God’s instruction.

He advised government officials “to come back to God”.

Also read: PHOTO: Buhari meets Pastor Bakare

Bakare has since the inception of the Buhari's administration in 2015 participated in some government activities.

New 24 recalls that he was one of those that accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to the United States to meet President Barack Obama in July 2015.

Buhari was also accompanied on the trip by five state governors.

- News 24