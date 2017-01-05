Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

God told me not to serve in Buhari's government says Tunde Bakare

05 January 2017, 20:17

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos -  The Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has disclosed that God directed him to stay away from the President Muhammadu Buhari – led administration for two years.

Bakare, who was Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 presidential election stated this to his church members in preparation for 2017.

He said many of his church members were mounting pressure on him to join the current administration.

Bakare according to Cable, however, insisted that it is best to follow God’s instruction.

He advised government officials “to come back to God”.

Also read: PHOTO: Buhari meets Pastor Bakare

Bakare has since the inception of the Buhari's administration in 2015 participated in some government activities.

New 24 recalls that he was one of those that accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to the United States to meet President Barack Obama in July 2015.

Buhari was also accompanied on the trip by five state governors.

- News 24

Tags tunde bakare lagos state governance
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Police, EFCC deny knowledge of raid on Patience Jonathan's house

05 January 2017, 19:08

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.